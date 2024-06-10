ATLANTIC
    • Woman arrested nearly one year after alleged break-ins: Saint John police

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    A woman is in custody nearly one year after a series of break-ins across Saint John, N.B.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers received information about a woman wanted for multiple break and enter offences from August 2023 in the Waterloo Street area last Saturday. Police arrested her after a brief pursuit.

    The woman – unnamed in the release – is facing charges of:

    • 11 counts of break and enter
    • mischief
    • obstruction of a peace officer

    She will appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

