Woman arrested nearly one year after alleged break-ins: Saint John police

A woman is in custody nearly one year after a series of break-ins across Saint John, N.B.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers received information about a woman wanted for multiple break and enter offences from August 2023 in the Waterloo Street area last Saturday. Police arrested her after a brief pursuit.

The woman – unnamed in the release – is facing charges of:

11 counts of break and enter

mischief

obstruction of a peace officer

She will appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.