    Woman charged after allegedly fleeing Halifax police, striking vehicle

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly fled Halifax police and tried to hit officers with her vehicle early Friday morning.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Brunswick and Prince streets as part of an impaired driving investigation around 3:50 a.m. The driver allegedly did not stop and police called off the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

    The release says the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car on Tower Road. Police seized a knife and arrested the driver, who was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

    Haley Nicole Quinn, 24, was scheduled to appear in court Friday to face charges of:

    • impaired operation of a conveyance
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from police
    • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • resisting arrest

    The release says Quinn was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from other police agencies for charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

