    • Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police

    A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, an officer spotted a vehicle driving at 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 around 1:05 p.m.

    The driver was ticketed for stunting, which involves driving more than 50 km/hr over a posted speed limit. She was fined $2,422.50, six points were assigned to her driving record, her vehicle was seized, and she was suspended from driving for seven days.

