Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking

New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.

Alison Barley said she was driving home on Shediac River Road when she noticed a car in the ditch. Her husband was following her in his vehicle and pulled over as well.

Barley got out to check if anyone was in the car and to make sure they were okay. She called 911 and soon after a man got out of the car and began walking down the road. While Barley and her husband were waiting for the police to come, another car arrived on scene.

“The passenger got out of the car and he was holding a shotgun down to his side and he started walking towards my car,” said Barley.

Barley said the man pointed the gun at her husband and then left with her car. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene, too.

According to Cst. Mark Wright, RCMP officers were called to an incident on Shediac River Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police learned a blue Chevrolet Sonic was stolen in an apparent carjacking. Wright said police learned an individual was carrying a firearm at the time, but they are unsure at this point in the investigation about its role in the carjacking.

Police are looking for the stolen vehicle, which has the licence plate JRT 863. Anyone with information on it is asked to call Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Barley said she was shocked something like this happened on Shediac River Road.

“But in Shediac River? It’s crazy. Nothing like that ever happens out here,” she said.