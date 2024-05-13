ATLANTIC
    • Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

    Shelley Marr is described as five-foot-three inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has several tattoos and piercings, some of which include the words Abbey and Kyla, as well as stars on her neck. (Saint John Police Force) Shelley Marr is described as five-foot-three inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has several tattoos and piercings, some of which include the words Abbey and Kyla, as well as stars on her neck. (Saint John Police Force)
    A 37-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Moncton, N.B., last week.

    According to a Saint John Police Force news release, Shelley Marr failed to return to Saint John after visiting Moncton, therefore breaching the conditions of her statutory release on May 6. A warrant was subsequently issued.

    Marr was arrested in Moncton on Thursday and she remains in custody.

    The release says Marr is serving a two-year sentence for convictions on:

    • break and enter with intent
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • procuring/possessing/selling identity document
    • theft under $5,000
    • mischief to property
    • two counts of failure to attend court
    • failure to comply with an undertaking

