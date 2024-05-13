Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

A 37-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Moncton, N.B., last week.

According to a Saint John Police Force news release, Shelley Marr failed to return to Saint John after visiting Moncton, therefore breaching the conditions of her statutory release on May 6. A warrant was subsequently issued.

Marr was arrested in Moncton on Thursday and she remains in custody.

The release says Marr is serving a two-year sentence for convictions on:

break and enter with intent

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

procuring/possessing/selling identity document

theft under $5,000

mischief to property

two counts of failure to attend court

failure to comply with an undertaking

