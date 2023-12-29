Work crews, motorists ready for freezing rain in Moncton

After a busy morning, the trucks and plows at the City of Moncton’s operations centre were ready to hit the roads again on Friday.

Public works director Ron Morehouse said the city had been monitoring Friday’s weather event closely for the past two days.

“Crews were activated around 3 a.m. so we brought all of our salting units online. We put a few sidewalk units online especially around the hospitals and the downtown area where there could be some pedestrian traffic,” said Morehouse.

The crews worked all morning long before being sent home and were on standby for a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow that was expected to come in the evening.

“The men and ladies that both do this work, they take it very seriously. They obviously understand the importance of it. It’s public safety and public transportation,” said Morehouse. “They’re very well trained and they’re very well ready for the work, but at the same time it can be very long days.”

When motorists woke up Friday morning, they were greeted to a thin layer of ice on their windshields.

Freezing rain pelted the region in the morning, then it rained and the flurries began just after 1 p.m.

Andrew Mason was planning on heading home to Cole Harbour, N.S., but decided to stay in Moncton for another night.

“Just because of the freezing rain. I didn’t want to drive in it so I stayed an extra night at the hotel,” said Manson, while gassing up his truck in Moncton.

Mason didn’t think the roads were too bad, but he didn’t want to take any risks.

“Right now, they don’t seem that bad, but give it another hour and see what it’ll be like. It’s the Maritimes. Things change on a dime.”

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said firefighters are like everyone else when they get up to go to work in the morning: They check the forecast and they plan accordingly.

“We’ll dress a little bit different. We’ll have a different mindset. We’ll know it’s going to present additional challenges at a fire for example. They’re sort of mentally prepared for it,” said McDonald.

The platoon chief said firefighters will take the conditions into consideration when operating the vehicles and responding to calls, especially in freezing rain.

“Freezing rain adds a different component versus just snowfall. So the additional slippery conditions, the weight of the ice that builds up on trees, power lines, and even on buildings makes the job a little bit more challenging,” said McDonald.

CTV Meterologist Kalin Mitchell said snow will continue into Friday evening in the Greater Moncton area, but is expected to ease to flurries by Saturday morning.

Mitchell said the snow could total 10-to-20 cms around the region.

