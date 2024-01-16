World Health Organization reports decline in tobacco use

Tobacco use is in rapid decline and anti-smoking advocates couldn’t be happier.

“It’s really encouraging that the smoking rates are going down,” said Michelle Donaldson with Lung NSPEI.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users worldwide.

That may seem like a lot, but the number has declined from one in three to one in five over a 22-year span.

There has also been a huge drop off in Canada from more than 28 per cent to 11.4 per cent.

Donaldson said public awareness campaigns, education and support systems for people who want to quit are paying off.

“A number of years ago, we offered a pilot program for people who wanted to quit smoking,” said Donaldson. “We offered it to 400 people, and we had an overwhelming response. We had more than 1,500 people who were on the waitlist to have access to our program.”

As for the bad news, there is less of a decline in tobacco use in the Maritimes, especially Nova Scotia.

“We have among the highest rates in Canada for smoking rates,” said Donaldson. “We believe there is a lot of work to be done to get those smoking rates down.”

Seniors advocate Bill VanGorder is a former smoker who quit cold turkey years ago.

“I actually became a pipe smoker who inhaled,” said VanGorder, who was the CEO of the Lung Association of Nova Scotia from 1991 to 2007. “We were able to create smoke-free places and smoke-free restaurants, which was big at that time.”

While VanGorder is pleased smoking and tobacco use are both dropping off, he says the “bulk of people who are still smoking are seniors.”

VanGorder noted the Canadian Association for Retired Persons is developing a program to find out why many seniors are still smoking, and provide strategies to help them quit.