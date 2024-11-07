For the third time in less than a month, the Nova Scotia RCMP has ruled two suspicious deaths a case of murder-suicide resulting from intimate partner violence.

Police responded to the sudden deaths of a 58-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in a Placid Court home in Yarmouth around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers determined the man was responsible for the woman’s death and he then died of “self-inflicted wounds.”

The investigation found the two people were “known to each other” and the murder-suicide was the result of “intimate partner violence.”

Police have not identified the couple or confirmed the exact nature of their relationship.

"The RCMP defines intimate partner violence as violence or abuse that happens within a marriage, or common-law or dating relationships -- regardless of sexual identity -- and can occur at any time during a relationship, including while it is breaking down or after it has ended," said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release to CTV News earlier this week.

"It includes many forms of violence, including physical, sexual, emotional, psychosocial and financial abuse, as well as neglect."

Earlier cases

On Oct. 19, police found the bodies of a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman at a home in Enfield. They determined the man killed the woman and then himself.

Police, who eventually labelled the case as intimate partner violence, confirmed Thursday the man was a former RCMP officer who retired more than 10 years ago.

On Nov. 4, police discovered the remains of a 71-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man in a Cole Harbour home. Police say the man, who was determined to be responsible for the woman’s death, died of self-inflicted wounds.

Once again, the investigation found the incident was an instance of intimate partner violence.

Statistics

According to Statistics Canada, the incidents of police-reported intimate partner violence among people aged 65 and older increased by 45 per cent between 2014 and 2022. Roughly 34 in 100,000 senior women and 23 in 100,000 senior men reported being victims of intimate partner violence in 2022.

Anyone experiencing or at risk of intimate partner violence can access support anonymously by calling 211, dialing 1-855-225-0220, or visiting ns.211.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.