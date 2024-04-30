'You can do extraordinary things': P.E.I. girl shares her story at island schools

It’s been a busy week for Easter Seals ambassador Lucie Gallant, who lives with autism and ADHD. She’s visited dozens of schools across Prince Edward Island since Wednesday, and by the end of Tuesday she’ll have stopped at nearly 50.

It’s an exciting time, but it’s not all easy.

“Yeah, it’s pretty tough. This morning I had my toughest day,” said Gallant. “I fell off my bed.”

That hasn’t slowed her down at all. She arrived to cheers at a Charlottetown elementary school as she shared her message.

“With a positive mind, you can do extraordinary things,” said Gallant.

For more than 40 years, Easter Seals has put on a fundraising tour for people with disabilities across the Island. Each year an ambassador is chosen — a child who knows firsthand the importance of that money.

“She's been through a rollercoaster of experiences so far in her short 10 years, with feeling fantastic about herself, struggling with how she feels about herself given the differences that she experiences," said Melissa Gallant, Lucie’s mom.

They're travelling around to island schools, collecting donations and teaching the kids a little bit about what it’s like living with a disability.

Lucie’s mom says it’s been great for her daughter.

“To see her going through this experience and to see her shining, and being so confident, so proud of herself, and sharing that with others, has been amazing,” said Melissa Gallant.

The fundraising goal is $40,000 and a big chunk of it will come from the 65 schools on this tour.

Janice Blacquire has been with the tour for 33 years and says it’s helped hundreds of kids like Lucie.

“It’s because of them, you know, students, teachers, principals, and of course the parents, that this tour is a success,” said Blacquire.

There’s still one more day, and 10 more schools, before Lucie returns to her own for the final stop on her whirlwind tour.

