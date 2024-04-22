ATLANTIC
    • Youth dead, two suspects in custody following incident near Halifax Shopping Centre: police

    Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A male youth has died after an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a report of an injured person in a parking lot at 7001 Mumford Rd. around 5:05 p.m. The male youth was taken to hospital where he died due to his injuries.

    Officers arrested two unnamed suspects on a Halifax Transit bus in the North Street area around 5:25 p.m.

    Police say they are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

