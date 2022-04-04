Most N.S. schools closed due to spring snowfall; weather warnings in effect
Most schools in Nova Scotia are closed and weather warnings are in effect as a spring snowfall blankets parts of the Maritimes.
Special weather statements are in effect for central and eastern parts of Prince Edward Island. There are no school closures in the province, however.
There are no school closures or weather warnings in New Brunswick today.
In Nova Scotia, schools are open in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, but all other schools in Nova Scotia are closed.
HRCE says it made the decision to close schools because less than 5 centimetres of snow is expected by 4 p.m. in the Halifax area, and temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the day.
Buses were not running Monday morning, however, and no reason was given as to why. HRCE tweeted about buses at 7:51 a.m.
WEATHER WARNINGS IN EFFECT
On P.E.I., special weather statements are in effect in Kings and Queens counties which could see between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow Monday.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of Nova Scotia, while special weather statements are in effect for western parts of the province.
Environment Canada says periods of rain are also expected along the Atlantic coast Monday morning, resulting in lower snowfall amounts in those areas.
Communities along the Atlantic coast and central Nova Scotia are expected to see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, while Cape Breton could see up to 30 centimetres.
Heavy snowfall is expected to taper off from west to east Monday evening.
Communities along the Fundy coast, parts of Colchester County and Cumberland County will likely seen between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow.
Snowfall warnings are in effect in these areas:
- Shelburne County
- Queens County
- Lunenburg County
- Halifax Regional Municipality
- Hants County
- Colchester County – Truro and south
- Guysborough County
- Pictou County
- Antigonish County
- Cape Breton
Special weather statements are in effect in these areas:
- Annapolis County
- Colchester County – Cobequid Bay and North
- Cumberland County – Minas Shore, North and Cobequid Pass
- Digby County
- Kings County
- Yarmouth County
