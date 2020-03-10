HALIFAX -- Most schools in New Brunswick are closed as a system brings snow and freezing rain to the province.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several New Brunswick communities, warning that a prolonged period of snow and freezing rain is expected into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says northern and central New Brunswick will likely see snow and ice pellets, which will turn to freezing rain or rain over central areas Tuesday afternoon or evening.

In Prince Edward Island, a special weather statement is in effect for Prince County, which could see snow along with prolonged periods of freezing rain Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

Schools on Prince Edward Island are open, but after-school activities are cancelled at schools in the Public Schools Branch due to the weather.

There are no statements in effect for Nova Scotia, which will mostly see rain, though parts of Cape Breton could experience freezing rain and ice pellets.