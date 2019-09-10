

Most public schools in Nova Scotia will reopen Wednesday, following two days of province-wide school closures.

The Nova Scotia government says officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties, and those that are able to resume classes will reopen Wednesday.

All public schools across the province were closed Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to restore power and clean up the damage caused by post-tropical storm Dorian.

While most schools in the province will reopen, the following schools will remain closed:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education:

Atlantic View Elementary

Gorsebrook Junior High

O’Connell Drive Elementary

South Shore Regional Centre for Education:

New Germany Rural High School

North Queens Community School

New Ross Consolidated School

Petite Riviere Elementary School

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education says most schools will reopen Wednesday, but some sites are still without power. Further updates are expected after they assess those schools Tuesday evening.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education says schools that have power will reopen Wednesday. An announcement about school closures is expected early Wednesday morning.

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education says Advocate District School is still experiencing power outages. A further update is expected Wednesday morning.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education had not released any updates about school closures as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says all schools will be open Wednesday.

Prince Edward Island schools were also closed Monday due to power outages and post-storm cleanup efforts. Most schools reopened Tuesday. The Public Schools Branch says all public schools on the island will reopen Wednesday.