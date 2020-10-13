MONCTON, N.B. -- People living in New Brunswick’s recently restored orange zones are now expected to wear masks in all public places, where gatherings can be expected.

It's the most aggressive masking policy in the Maritimes and it seems most people are complying.

“I have no problem at all,” said Moncton residentMarilyn Edmonds.“They are doing it for all of our protection, and I think it’s a great idea. And I support it 100 per cent. They’re protecting me. And they’re protecting themselves and others.”

Even so, the premier hinted that he had been getting some push back from concerned residents over the weekend.

“I understand that some people feel the rules are too restrictive,” said Blaine Higgs. “I also know that some people take special efforts to avoid the rules or to maybe do things that are outside of the current public health recommendations.”

Higgs says enforcement of the mandate will be looked at on a case by case basis.

“There is as you know in the emergency measures act the ability for fines and enforcement,” Higgs said. “We know that we cannot catch everyone and I’d like to think that people won’t feel any amount of success if they haven’t been caught directly.”

“It doesn’t take much,” said Moncton resident

Tony Cascanette.“As far as I’m concerned, I wear my mask even before I get out of my apartment.”

A situation that will have to continue until this cluster of new cases is contained.