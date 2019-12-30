HALIFAX -- During this year’s holiday season, Jenna Organ and her three-year-old daughter, Kylie, are missing a big part of their little family.

"I've been dreading this all year long,” says Organ. “Just having to put Christmas lights up, having to put a tree up, having to buy presents, and put 'love mommy,' and his name wasn't on there. Everything about it I dreaded – but I had to do because of her."

It was in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2018 when 31-year-old Clayton Organ was struck and killed along the Cabot Trail while walking home from a holiday gathering.

Back at home, Jenna, who married Clayton five months earlier, was awoken by a knock on the door – informing her of his death. Suddenly left a single parent, she says the year since his passing has been a living nightmare – however, she’s remained strong.

"It was near impossible,” says Organ. “If it wasn't for our daughter, Kylie, I don't know if I could have done it.”

A year later, a power pole at the crash site still serves as a roadside memorial. The Organ family says they still have many questions as to what exactly transpired along the stretch of the Cabot Trail on that fateful night.

"She [Kylie] has questions, and so do we,” says Organ. “There are things she asks me, and I can't answer because I don't know myself."

The family has since hired a private investigator from Nova Scotia in hopes of getting clarity and closure concerning the incident. No charges have been laid in connection to Organ’s death; meanwhile, RCMP can only confirm that an investigation is ongoing.

However, Organ believes it’s only a matter of time before information surfaces.

"It's a small community,” says Organ. “And I know somebody knows something out there."

In the meantime, the Organ family has nearly put another difficult holiday season behind them. However, they note they’ll forever miss the man they describe as silly, funny, a hard worker and loving dad.

"He should be here,” says Organ. “He should see her [Kylie] and her milestones that she's hitting. I miss everything about him."

Meanwhile, Organ realizes that one day she will have to explain to her daughter what happened to her dad – and she doesn’t want the story to leave more questions than answers.

"He was so much and more,” says Organ. “I miss him."