Mother-daughter duo give back to Halifax unhoused community

Over the last week, Courtney Donald and her daughter Dani have been collecting donations from their community.

“We reached out to our Eastern Passage community. We live on a military base, so people from the military had dropped stuff off. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to keep doing this,” said Donald.

This is the second year the Donald’s have pulled together donations. Last year, Dani’s school assigned a ‘kindness challenge.’ It was a project which sparked this act of giving.

“We went and handed out Tim Hortons to the first responders and then we decided to make good and drop it off to shelters,” she said.

The donations include blankets, jackets, boots, and non-perishable items. The mother-daughter duo also included sandwiches and desserts in a brown paper bag.

“They have cupcakes and Dani-Marie took some of her Halloween candy and put them in each bag,” Donald said. “There’s 70 bags of food to feed people.”

The family also made fairy lights which sold at different craft shows. They are using the money to help families this Christmas.

“The next thing we’re going to do is Christmas presents because some people don’t get to wake up to have a Christmas,” said Donald.

According to the Homeless Hub in Halifax, 586 people are experiencing homelessness. Donald says that they will continue doing what they can to help until that number drops down to zero.