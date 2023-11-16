Mother Nature rains on Saint John Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade scheduled for Saturday in Saint John, N.B., has been cancelled.

A post on Facebook Thursday morning says the heavy rain and high winds forecasted for Saturday are a safety issue that can’t be fixed.

There is no alternate date scheduled for the event, and people are encouraged to attend other parades in the area the following weekend.

“These decisions to cancel parades are not made lightly, a lot of discussions with groups and the committee look at all alternatives before the decision to cancel is made,” the post reads.

“Going forward we will be asking participants if they would attend an alternate date should a weather event occur on the scheduled date.”

There are currently no weather warnings in place in New Brunswick for the weekend, though special weather statements are in effect across Nova Scotia warning of heavy rain and high winds.

As of Thursday morning, the Holiday Parade of Lights in Downtown Halifax is still going forward.

