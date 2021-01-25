FREDERICTON -- Bertha Higgs, the mother of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, passed away Monday at the age of 100.

The news was made public on Twitter by Higgs's chief of staff, Louis Leger.

Mrs. Higgs celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2020, at her home in Forest City, N.B., close to the border with Maine.

The premier has said his mother was a school teacher and that up until Grade 6, his teachers were either his mother or his aunt.

Higgs has said his mother was very inquisitive and would always ask him about what was happening in the province.

Details on funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.