Mother, two children, treated for serious burns after explosion in home
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:06PM ADT
Firefighters were called to a home on River Street in Bear River, N.S. just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. (FILE)
HALIFAX -- A mother and two children have been rushed to hospital after an explosion in Bear River, N.S.
Crews were called to the home on River Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters say there was an explosion in the kitchen and that caused a fire.
The mother and two children were treated for serious burns. The father was home but not injured.
The investigation into the cause continues.