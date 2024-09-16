Motionball Marathon of Sport in support of Special Olympics taking place in Halifax this weekend

The Motionball Marathon of Sport in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia is taking place this Sunday in Halifax.

The event brings athletes of all abilities together for a fun day of competition, while raising awareness and funds.

“Motionball is a non-profit that raises funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation with a variety of different events across the country,” said Matt Graham, the event director of the Motionball Marathon of Sport Halifax. “It’s a full day of recreational sports that could be anything from bocce ball to tag to all kinds of fun things.”

Graham says the money raised from the event goes towards the Special Olympics provincial and national foundations.

“The Motionball event in totality is looking to raise $2 million in 2024. Our event in Halifax, we got a target of $75,000, which is certainly a big number. Seventy per cent of the funds go to Special Olympics Nova Scotia fund directly, which is so cool to have the money stay here in Nova Scotia. Twenty-five per cent goes to Special Olympics Canada national foundation and five per cent goes to #nogoodwaymovement,” said Graham.

Motionball athlete of the year Matt Walsh says the event helps to build team-building skills and make new friends.

“In June, I travelled up to Toronto to attend the Marathon of Sport and my sister went with me. I think it’s a good team-building experience.”

The Motionball Marathon of Sport is this Sunday at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

