

CTV Atlantic





A 48-year-old Tatamagouche man died at a recreational motocross track in Meadowville, N.S. on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a call involving a “fatal collision” at 2:46 p.m..

The driver “was riding a dirtbike and appears to have failed to negotiate a jump on the track,” Pictou District RCMP said in a news release.

Bystanders called 911 and paramedics and volunteer firefighters provided assistance to the man, but they were unable to save him and he died at the scene.

Pictou District RCMP is continuing its investigation into the cause of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.