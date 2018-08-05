

CTV Atlantic





GRAND ÉTANG, N.S. - One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle accident on the Cabot Trail.

Inverness District RCMP responded to the collision between two motorcycles just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening on the section of the Cabot Trail that runs through Grand Étang in Cape Breton.

A 72-year-old man who was driving one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second bike, a 67-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was on scene collecting evidence and the highway was closed for several hours Saturday night.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.