Motorcycle crash leaves Weymouth, N.S., woman dead

RCMP in Digby, N.S., say a 73-year-old woman has died following a Sunday motorcycle crash on Highway 1 in Smiths Cove.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man from Weymouth, lost control while negotiating a turn Sunday afternoon and the motorcycle came to a stop against a guardrail, police say.

Police say both the man and woman suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance. The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

