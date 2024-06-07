Motorcycle driver, 18, dies after collision with pickup truck in Margate: P.E.I. RCMP
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Margate, P.E.I.
East Prince RCMP responded to the collision on Route 6 around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe the motorcycle driver lost control prior to the collision, according to a news release from RCMP.
The motorcycle driver, from Prince County, P.E.I., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no other injuries were reported.
"An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist along with Island EMS, Kensington Police Service, and Kensington Fire Department also responded to the incident. Provincial Highway Safety was also called to assist with maintaining the road closure," says P.E.I. RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore in the release.
