ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Motorcycle driver, 18, dies after collision with pickup truck in Margate: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    An 18-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Margate, P.E.I.

    East Prince RCMP responded to the collision on Route 6 around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

    Police believe the motorcycle driver lost control prior to the collision, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The motorcycle driver, from Prince County, P.E.I., was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say no other injuries were reported.

    "An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist along with Island EMS, Kensington Police Service, and Kensington Fire Department also responded to the incident. Provincial Highway Safety was also called to assist with maintaining the road closure," says P.E.I. RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore in the release.

     

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News