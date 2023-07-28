Motorcycle driver, 20, killed after single-vehicle crash in Memramcook

A young New Brunswick man has died after he crashed his motorcycle in Memramcook Wednesday night.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to Pré D'en Haut Street around 9:15 p.m. following a report that a motorcycle ran off the road.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old man from Stilesville, N.B., died at the scene.

An autopsy will be done to determine his exact cause of death.

The RCMP says its investigation is ongoing.

