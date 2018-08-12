

CTV Atlantic





TATMAGOUCHE, N.S. - Colchester District RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that took place Saturday afternoon just outside of Tatamagouche, N.S.

Police say they were called to the collision scene at 1:15 p.m. on highway 311 where a motorcycle had collided with a car.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, but there are no further details on the victim being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old female was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The highway was closed until 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.