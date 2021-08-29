Advertisement
Motorcyclist, 40, dies in two-vehicle crash on P.E.I. Saturday: RCMP
Mounties say around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a collison between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Pleasant Grove Road.
HALIFAX -- A 40-year-old man from Charlottetown has died following a crash in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I Saturday evening.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to police.
"The collision is believed to have occurred when pickup truck, making a right-hand turn, collided with a motorcycle travelling westbound. The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a culvert," says a release.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.