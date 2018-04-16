

CTV Atlantic





A Toronto man has been charged with stunting after police in rural Nova Scotia clocked his motorcycle driving more than twice the speed limit.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP say it happened in Wedgeport, on Highway 334, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was stopped for driving 128 kilometers an hour in a sixty zone, that’s 68 kilometers an hour over the speed limit.

Police say the motorcyclist was fined $2,422.50 for stunting.

The driver’s license was suspended immediately and the motorcycle was seized and impounded.