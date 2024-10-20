Motorcyclist dead following single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B.

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B., early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of the crash on Route 425 at around 3 a.m.

Police believe the crash occurred when the motorcycle failed to navigate a turn, striking a guardrail and ejecting the driver.

According to a news release from RCMP, the driver, a 50-year-old man from Sunny Corner, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is also scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

