Motorcyclist dead following single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B., early Sunday morning.

    Officers responded to the report of the crash on Route 425 at around 3 a.m.

    Police believe the crash occurred when the motorcycle failed to navigate a turn, striking a guardrail and ejecting the driver.

    According to a news release from RCMP, the driver, a 50-year-old man from Sunny Corner, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

    An autopsy is also scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for the driver.

    The investigation is ongoing.

