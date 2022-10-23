Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing into concrete barrier: Saint John police

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint John, N.B.

Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened westbound on the Harbour Bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say it's alleged the driver lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete barrier.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Police say the identity of the driver will not be released at this time.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam video to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.