Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with SUV on N.S. highway

A Nova Scotia man is dead after police say an SUV and motorcycle collided head-on Thursday evening.

RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to the crash on Highway 209 in Fox River, N.S., around 5:05 p.m.

When RCMP arrived, officers learned the motorcyclist was riding east and the SUV was headed west when the two vehicles collided.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Advocate Harbour, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, and the passenger of the SUV, an 82-year-old woman, both of Advocate Harbour, were not injured in the collision.

Highway 209 was closed to several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.