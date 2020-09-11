HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Bridge Street in Melvern Square, N.S., around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The 22-year-old man was from Tremont, N.S.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bridge Street was closed for several hours while police attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.