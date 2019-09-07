RCMP in Colchester County say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bible Hill.

RCMP responded to the crash between Teakwood Drive and East Court Drive shortly before 8:00pm Saturday

Police say a vehicle was turning left onto College Road to travel east when a motorcycle, also travelling east on the same road, collided with the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the motorcycle had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Halifax via LifeFlight. The driver of the car was not injured.

College Road was closed for several hours while a collision analyst investigated. It has since been re-opened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.