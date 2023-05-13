Motorcyclists kick off the season in Moncton

Over 100 motorcyclists from across the Maritimes,came together in Moncton Saturday to kick off another two-wheeled season.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re riding, what brand what you have. If you’ve got two wheels underneath you, you’re riding and enjoying yourself and having a good time,” said Larry Northrup, the dealer principal for Harley-Davidson of Moncton and Toys for Big Boys.

This year, the bikers gathered at Moncton’s Harley-Davidson dealership, which celebrated its grand opening Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a community,” said Northrup. “Motorcycling is such a community, we always want to be involved and have people out enjoying motorcycling.”

Not only did motorcyclists gather from all over to celebrate, Saturday’s event helped honour a tradition that’s been going on since 2007 -- a biker blessing in honour of Northrup’s father.

“[He was] an avid motor cycler, been apart of the industry for years and I’m very fortunate to have worked beside him for so many years and I wanted to do something to honour him,” he said.

Back in 2007, he put together the annual “Biker Blessing” with the help of a close friend, Jeff Lutes.

“The goal of the blessing is to let people know that motorcycles are out there, people are out, you see the awareness,” he said. “It’s also just the fact [of] giving people a positive start to the year and being able to say, ‘OK, we’re feeling a sense of faith for a safe riding season.’”

However, Northrup says when Jeff passed two years ago, they added his name to the event, the Annual Jeff Lutes Biker Blessing and Bob Cooke Memorial Ride, to honour and remember him as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the event for a few years, but officials say they’re happy to bring it back and get together with so many in the biking community and honour old friends at the same time.

“A lot of people around the biking community knew who Bob Cooke was, especially if you were in Albert County, you knew who Bob Cooke was,” said Earl Doucette, the Hog Manager for Moncton Harley Owners Group and the Moncton Hog Chapter.

“He was a great friend to everybody, and like I say, he was a great enthusiast of motorcycling.”

Saturday’s festivities included a pancake breakfast, a show and shine, the biker blessing and an hour-long ride throughout the communities as an entire group.

Officials say the turnout highlighted the sense of community and also provided an important reminder for everyone out on the roads.

“We ask people in cars that they always have their head up and looking. I ask the people on bikes to really be looking out for them too,” said Doucette. “I teach kids ‘motorcycle-riding for first-timers’ and one thing I stress to kids is to ride with your head up.”

Adding, “from now until October at least, there’s going to be motorcycles on the road. Please, please look out for them.”