HALIFAX -- Storm related gridlock on Tuesday seems to have reignited a debate about the new designated bus lanes, which were also jammed with cars.

For countless motorists, the evening rush was anything but, thanks to all-too-typical storm-related gridlock in Halifax.

As is often the case, traffic rules were bent to the breaking point, with hundreds of drivers sliding into designated bus lanes in an effort to escape the gridlock.

It didn't work, and only left buses trapped with everyone else.

Formally introduced just six-weeks ago as part of the city's integrated mobility plan, the lanes are designed to fast-track public transit and get more people on-board.

The transit union says bus drivers support designated lanes, but they're of no use to anyone in a traffic free-for-all.

"I've heard members being two, three hours late, which adds up to a whole lot of overtime for the city," said Shane O'Leary, the VP of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508. "If they're not going to keep those lanes clear, they're just not effective."

City officials say they understand the frustration, but motorists should resist the temptation to borrow the bus lanes -- even during a snowstorm.

"It helps buses move through the city a bit quicker and can also help our plows get to different side-streets as well," said city spokesperson Maggie Jane Spray.

Dave Buffet, who is president of the taxi association, is not a fan.

"We're jamming everybody into one lane and then at the end of the bus lane there's a bottle neck," he said. "So, I think they're a terrible idea."

The city says police can ticket drivers for using a bus lane, and bylaw officers can tow away any vehicle that's parked there.