Advertisement
Mount Allison University implements mandatory vaccination policy
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 11:11AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, August 19, 2021 12:56PM ADT
Share:
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on campus this fall.
In a memo Thursday morning, the administration at Mount Allison says students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated “as soon as possible, and by Oct. 1 at the latest.”
The university says unvaccinated individuals “will not be prevented from studying or working at Mount Allison, but will be subject to health and safety regulations that include regular testing provided by the University as well as mask-wearing.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES