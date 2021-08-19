SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on campus this fall.

In a memo Thursday morning, the administration at Mount Allison says students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated “as soon as possible, and by Oct. 1 at the latest.”

The university says unvaccinated individuals “will not be prevented from studying or working at Mount Allison, but will be subject to health and safety regulations that include regular testing provided by the University as well as mask-wearing.”

