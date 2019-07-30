

THE CANADIAN PRESS





DARTMOUTH -- Patients and staff have been evacuated from a hospital in Dartmouth that provides treatment to people with mental illnesses.

Carla Adams, the manager of public affairs at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, was unable to provide comment on the reasons for the incident at the Mount Hope building in the Halifax suburb of Dartmouth.

She said police were at the scene.

The spokeswoman says the hospital's staff are ensuring patients are "comfortable and cared for."