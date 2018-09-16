

CTV Atlantic





East Hants District RCMP have charged a man and seized a number of marijuana plants from a home in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

On Saturday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on North Uniacke Lake Rd. in Mount Uniacke. Several marijuana plants at different stages of production were located and seized.

A 61-year-old man from Mount Uniacke was charged with Production of Substance under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on October 29th at 9:30 a.m.