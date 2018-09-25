

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught banging, kicking, and urinating on doors at an apartment complex in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The RCMP say they responded to the building shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls about the man.

When officers arrived, they say they found the 24-year-old man causing a disturbance in the hallway.

“When officers approached the man, he became aggressive towards the officers,” the Mounties said in a news release.

Police charged the man with mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.