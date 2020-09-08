Advertisement
Mounties ask public to avoid road in Victoria County while investigating report of 'barricaded person'
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 11:29PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 11:34PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Cape Breton are asking the public to avoid a road in Victoria County after responding to reports of a barricaded person.
Officers arrived on scene at a home on Old Route 5 shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they are unsure if the man is armed.
The road is closed and the RCMP has evacuated neighbouring homes as a precaution.