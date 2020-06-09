HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old Moncton man faces an armed robbery charge after crashing into a house while trying to elude police in Dieppe, N.B. early Monday morning.

Codiac RCMP say they responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred near Gauvin Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

"The incident is believed to have occurred during an altercation between two men who were known to each other," the RCMP said in a news release. "One of the men allegedly threatened the other man with a knife and demanded money. The suspect fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police say the victim called 911 and gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. Mounties located the vehicle and attempted to stop it twice, but the driver refused to stop.

"A short time later, the suspect vehicle struck a house on Carney Avenue in Moncton," the RCMP news release said. Police say the suspect fled and the dog team was called in to track him down. About one hour after he crashed into the house, the RCMP found the suspect walking on Carney Avenue and arrested him.

Peter Thomas Poirier appeared in court by way of a tele-remand and was charged with robbery. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.