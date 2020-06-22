HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP say they arrested a 46-year-old man from Middle Sackville for public mischief following a false firearms complaint on Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police say they responded to a 911 call of a man at a Lower Sackville residence holding what may be a firearm.

"RCMP immediately responded, secured the area and made contact with the resident of the home," the RCMP said in a news release. "Through discussion with the resident, it became obvious that this was a false complaint."

While the police were talking with the resident, the same caller dialed 911 again and said they had the address wrong and directed police to Middle Sackville.

"Police immediately responded and secured the area," police said. "The address provided didn't exist but the surrounding area was searched to ensure everyone was safe."

Police identified the caller and went to his home where he was arrested.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Sept. 30 for a charge of public mischief.