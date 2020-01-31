MONCTON -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 48-year-old man from Moncton after an investigation into images of child sexual abuse that began in May 2018.

Police say they searched a home in Moncton last August, seized several electronic devices, and arrested Robert David MacIntyre.

MacIntyre appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of making child pornography, making available child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

"MacIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court on September 21 for trial," the RCMP said in a news release. "He was released on several conditions including not to be around children under the age of 16 and to not access or possess a computer."