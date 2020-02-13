RED BANK, N.B. -- Northeast District RCMP have charged a 19-year-old man from the Eel Ground First Nation in connection with several firearms offences.

Police say they arrested a man on Tuesday while he was walking along Route 420 in Red Bank, N.B.

"Police seized two prohibited firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons, and a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine," a news release from the RCMP said.

Police say Skylar Roy Genova appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:

two counts of possession of prohibited weapons

four counts of possession of weapons while prohibited from doing so

two counts of failure to comply with probation orders

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14.