Mounties charge N.B. man in connection with firearms investigation
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:08PM AST Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:12PM AST
RED BANK, N.B. -- Northeast District RCMP have charged a 19-year-old man from the Eel Ground First Nation in connection with several firearms offences.
Police say they arrested a man on Tuesday while he was walking along Route 420 in Red Bank, N.B.
"Police seized two prohibited firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons, and a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine," a news release from the RCMP said.
Police say Skylar Roy Genova appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:
- two counts of possession of prohibited weapons
- four counts of possession of weapons while prohibited from doing so
- two counts of failure to comply with probation orders
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14.