BATHURST, N.B. -- New Brunswick Mounties have charged a 29-year-old Gloucester woman after a seizure of what's believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

Police say they searched a Gloucester Junction Road last Friday as part of a month-long investigation.

"During the search, police seized quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine," the RCMP said in a news release.

Melanie Boucher appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.