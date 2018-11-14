

CTV Atlantic





RCMP have laid charges following an alleged altercation in September at Musquodoboit Rural High School in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault following the investigation.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirms the incident was between a teacher and a 17-year-old male student and that the teacher has been placed on leave and is not being paid.

He's been released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13.

It's the second incident this week involving the RMCP investigating a high school teacher for assault. Earlier this week, the RCMP announced they arrested a teacher at Cole Harbour High School and planned to press charges this week.