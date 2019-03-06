Cumberland County RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with several weapons offences after an incident in Stanley, N.S. on Monday.

Police say they received a call at 12:52 p.m. from people on Old Halifax Road from someone who said “a man with a gun was running towards their home.”

“The man was wearing a balaclava, camouflage clothing, and was carrying a rifle with a scope,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties in the area, including a canine unit, responded immediately and arrested the suspect without incident or injury, police said.

“The suspect and the residents of the home are known to one another,” the RCMP said.

Police arrested Tyler Dara Stronge of New Salem, N.S. and he was remanded into custody.

He faces the following charges:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence

possession of a break-in instrument

two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

two counts of careless use of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm

Stronge is scheduled to return to court Thursday.