

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have charged six people with attempted murder afteran incident where a man was injured after being assaulted by a group of people.

The incident occurred on Scotts Mill Road in Barrington in the early morning hours of Feb. 13. A woman was also injured in the incident.

The six people charged by the Mounties include: James Leslie Gerald Kane, 40, of Barrington, Steven Kyle Scott, 29, of Barrington, Terry James Decker, 42, of Jordan Falls, Kristin Lynn Thistle, 31, of Barrington, Carmen Steven Shaw, 20, of Barrington, and Keaton Hiltz, 24, of Clyde River.

Kane is charged with:

two counts of attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

two counts of pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

careless use firearm

two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm

possession of a firearm contrary to an order

Decker is charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Kane and Decker appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court Thursday and are being held in custody until their next court appearance March 6.

Scott is charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

He is being held in custody and is appearing in court in Yarmouth on Feb. 28.

Thistle is charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on April 3.

Shaw is charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

obstruction

He appeared in court on February 21 and has been released from custody on conditions. He is scheduled to return to Yarmouth court on April 18.

Hiltz is charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm

unlawful confinement

assault with a weapon

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on March 20.

The Mounties Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.