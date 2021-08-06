HALIFAX -- Kings District RCMP say they have charged a suspect after a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge, N.S. last weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, police were called to a residence on Ridge Road just after 6 a.m.

"Two occupants of the home were confronted by a man at the door pointing a firearm and demanding to come inside the home," the RCMP said in a news release. "The man then smashed the window of the door and managed to enter the home. The two occupants fled the property in a vehicle and contacted police. The occupants were not injured."

Police say they have since identified the suspect as Timothy David Raymond Black, 51, of Wolfville. Police say they have charged Black with the following offences:

break and enter

pointing a firearm

using a firearm while committing an offence

possession of a firearm without a license

possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

careless use of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

theft of motor vehicle

Kings District RCMP say they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Black in connection with this home invasion.

"Black was last seen at a business in Truro and investigators believe he may be in the Amherst or Pictou areas," police said. "Anyone who sees Black is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.