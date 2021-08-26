HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia continue to investigate after a 29-year-old Colchester County man died in a collision on Highway 2 in July.

Around 2:15 a.m. on July 10 Colchester County District RCMP was notified of a motor vehicle collision in Highland Village.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a car had been travelling on Highway 2, when it left the roadway and struck a pole, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, said the report.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation has been continuing since that time.

Colchester County District RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who witness the collision, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.